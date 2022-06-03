See pics: India and KKR star cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes SUV for Rs 2.55 crore

Shreyas Iyer with his | Pic: Instagram

India star cricketer and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer recently brought home a new car.

The right-handed batsman, who joined the Kolkata-based franchise for Rs 12.25 crore, purchased a Mercedes-AMG G63 for a price of (approximate) Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom).

The vehicle was delivered to the cricketer by a Mumbai-based dealership and the images of which went viral.

KKR had a below-average season with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team finishing seventh on the points table in IPL 2022.

Iyer has been expressing his love for fast cars with various posts on Instagram. He already owns a red Lamborghini Huracan Evo and an Audi S5.