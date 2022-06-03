e-Paper Get App

See pics: India and KKR star cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes SUV for Rs 2.55 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer with his | Pic: Instagram

India star cricketer and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer recently brought home a new car.

The right-handed batsman, who joined the Kolkata-based franchise for Rs 12.25 crore, purchased a Mercedes-AMG G63 for a price of (approximate) Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom).

The vehicle was delivered to the cricketer by a Mumbai-based dealership and the images of which went viral.

KKR had a below-average season with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team finishing seventh on the points table in IPL 2022.

Iyer has been expressing his love for fast cars with various posts on Instagram. He already owns a red Lamborghini Huracan Evo and an Audi S5.

Read Also
'I am personally shocked': Ex-India cricketer Madan Lal dismayed by Shreyas Iyer's revelations of...
article-image
HomeSportsSee pics: India and KKR star cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys Mercedes SUV for Rs 2.55 crore

RECENT STORIES

'It will be catastrophic': Sunil Chhetri on FIFA's ban on India

'It will be catastrophic': Sunil Chhetri on FIFA's ban on India

'Arya Samaj' has no business to issue marriage certificate, says Supreme Court, denies bail to rape...

'Arya Samaj' has no business to issue marriage certificate, says Supreme Court, denies bail to rape...

Communal clash breaks out in Kanpur, 17 held over stone-pelting instance

Communal clash breaks out in Kanpur, 17 held over stone-pelting instance

ISSF World Cup: Shooter Anjum Moudgil settles for silver, India rises to third spot in medals tally

ISSF World Cup: Shooter Anjum Moudgil settles for silver, India rises to third spot in medals tally

'Victory for Lalu & people of Bihar', says Tejashwi Yadav as caste-based census gets cabinet nod

'Victory for Lalu & people of Bihar', says Tejashwi Yadav as caste-based census gets cabinet nod