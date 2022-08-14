e-Paper Get App

See pic: PM Narendra Modi interacts with India women's cricket team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
India women's cricket team after the CWG final |

The India women's cricket team met PM Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday.

The interaction was part of the felicitation of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 by Modi.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that when the PM Narendra Modi talked with them, they felt like the entire country is supporting them and appreciating their hard work.

Indian women's cricket team scripted history as they clinched their maiden silver medal in the Edgbaston Stadium at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Harmanpreet's played a brave knock of 65 runs but was unable to save India from the hands of defeat as Australia won the match by nine runs to clinch the Commonwealth Games 2022 title.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted the Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian contingent at his residence and praised the contribution of the athletes in making the country proud.

"It's quite important to receive motivation from the country's PM. When PM Modi speaks with us, it feels like the entire country is supporting us & that everybody is appreciating our hard work. It's a big achievement for our cricket team," Harmanpreet Kaur told ANI.

India finished 4th in the medal tally winning a total of 61 medals at the CWG 2022, including 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Read Also
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sachin Tendulkar extends wishes to Indian women's cricket team
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsSee pic: PM Narendra Modi interacts with India women's cricket team

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2022: Wishes, messages, greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS and Instagram...

Independence Day 2022: Wishes, messages, greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS and Instagram...

Independence Day 2022: How well do you know India's freedom struggle? Take this quiz to find out

Independence Day 2022: How well do you know India's freedom struggle? Take this quiz to find out

Avoid going to banks of Yamuna, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as water level flows near danger mark

Avoid going to banks of Yamuna, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as water level flows near danger mark

Independence Day 2022: Here's all you need to know about Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'...

Independence Day 2022: Here's all you need to know about Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'...

Urfi Javed files FIR after man demands 'video sex', threatens to 'cyber rape' her

Urfi Javed files FIR after man demands 'video sex', threatens to 'cyber rape' her