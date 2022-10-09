See pic: KGF star Yash poses with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

'KGF' star Yash, who is fondly called by his character's name Rocky bhai from the film, met the F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton and even posed for a picture, which has gone viral on social media.

A photograph on social media is doing the rounds, where the two personalities are seen. It also features 'Resident Evil' actress Ella Balinska.

Yash earlier shared a clip from a shooting range.

"There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !!," he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the second installment of the 'KGF' franchise, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.