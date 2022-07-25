e-Paper Get App

See pic: India skipper Rohit Sharma shares snap with wife Ritika

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | File Photo

India captain Rohit Sharma appears to be having quality time with his family while on break from cricket.

Rohit Instagrammed a picture with his wife Ritika While holidaying in the UK.

Earlier, Ritika had Instagrammed a picture of their daughter Samaira in London.

Meanwhile, following his side's five-wicket win over England in the final ODI, skipper Rohit became the third captain to win an ODI series in England.

Besides Rohit, MS Dhoni and Mohammed Azharuddin are the other two Indian captains to win an ODI series in England.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India won a five-match ODI series against England in its own territory by 3-1.

In 1990, under Azharuddin's captaincy, India won a two-match ODI series in England by 2-0.

article-image

