See pic: India captain Rohit Sharma spotted in UK after left out for WI series

Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India captain Rohit Sharma is spending quality time while on a break from cricket.

Rohit was recently spotted in the UK and was snapped with a fan as he spends time away from the field after being rested from the ongoing West Indies series.

Following his side's five-wicket win over England in the final ODI, Rohit became the third captain to win an ODI series in England.

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125* and his 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya helped India chase down 260 in the final ODI of the three-match series at Manchester and win the series 2-1.

England was bundled out for 259 thanks to some brilliant spells from the likes of Hardik Pandya (4/24) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/60). Jos Buttler (60), Jason Roy (41) and Moeen Ali (34) played some crucial knocks for the hosts.

Chasing 260, Reece Topley destroyed India's top order and had them at 72/4, but then Pandya-Pant stitched a match-winning stand of 133 runs.

Besides Rohit, MS Dhoni and Mohammed Azharuddin are the other two Indian captains to win an ODI series in England.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India won a five-match ODI series against England in its own territory by 3-1.

In 1990, under Azharuddin's captaincy, India won a two-match ODI series in England by 2-0.