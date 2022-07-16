See pic: India batsman Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma attend kirtan in London ahead of 3rd ODI against England

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma | Pic: BL SONI

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli appears to be spending quality time with his family off the field amidst recent on-field struggles.

Virat, who is currently in the UK with Team India, was spotted with his actress wife Anushka Sharma in London as they attended a kirtan by renowned American vocalist, Krishna Das, who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs.

Hanuman Dass, one of the disciples of Krishna Das, shared a picture with the couple. The kirtan took place at the Union Chapel in London over a course of two days—July 14 and 15.

The batting maestro hasn't scored a century in international cricket since 2019 and has been in a prolonged lean patch across all formats.

With every low score coming off his bat, the debate on Kohli's poor form increases with the T20 World Cup in Australia just three months away.

Kohli was left out from the first ODI against England due to a groin injury. He returned to the playing XI in team's 100-run defeat to the hosts in the second ODI.

India will play the series-deciding third ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, July 17.