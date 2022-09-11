e-Paper Get App
See pic: Here's how Cheteshwar Pujara spends Sunday with wife Puja

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
India's Cheteshwar Pujara | Pic: Twitter

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara provided a glimpse into how he spends his Sunday to his 2.7 million Twitter followers.

The middle-order batsman posted a picture with his wife, Puja having brunch on Sunday, September 11.

"Nothing like a hearty brunch on a lazy Sunday with Puja," Pujara captioned the picture.

Pujara is currently playing for English county Sussex. He registered his third century in the One Day Cup against Middlesex at Hove last month.

Pujara unleashed a rare side of him during his side Sussex's match against Middlesex, smashing 132 runs in just 90 balls with 20 fours and two sixes. He was striking runs at a great strike rate of 146.66.

Pujara has been an amazing form for his county side.

