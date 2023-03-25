Secrecy remains over Jasprit Bumrah's injury status, only VVS Laxman allowed access: Report

Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: AFP

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah continues to recover from a back injury which has kept him out of action for the last 8 months.

A new report has now emerged which states that Bumrah's fitness status will be kept a secret and only National Cricket Academy director VVS Laxman will have access to the details.

The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official saying that even the national selectors won't be informed about the details of Bumrah's rehabilitation.

“Not many in the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) are aware of his injury. Only VVS Laxman has been assigned to speak to him and the physios.

"Even the selection committee has been told that they will be informed about Bumrah’s actual injury and his rehab details in due course," IE quoted the BCCI official as saying.

Bumrah was fast-tracked back into the Indian team before the T20 World Cup 2022 and even played a T20I against Australia on September 3 but suffered a recurrence of the injury and has been out ever since.

He has started to bowl again in the nets but is far from regaining full match fitness.

“His back is in a fragile state right now. Besides, last time Bumrah’s return was hastened. Since he hadn’t fully recovered, he had discomfort while bowling on his return.

"This time, we are more conservative as a wrong call might even result in a career-threatening injury," the source added.

Bumrah's return unlikely before ODI WC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won't make the mistake of rushing Bumrah back into international cricket any time soon as it is looking to prepare the former world No. 1 pacer for the ICC ODI World Cup later this year.

The 50-over showpiece event will be hosted by India in October-November.

“We are not looking at the next four-five months; our goal is the next four-five years. Everyone is on the same page with regard to Bumrah. No one wants to take any chance now with him. He will not be rushed for any matches before the World Cup.

"That is the one and only goal for Bumrah right now. He will undergo long rehab and we are confident he will be fit in time for the World Cup,” News18 CricketNext quoted a source as saying.