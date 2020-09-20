Scoreboard: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals
P Shaw c Jordan b Shami..............5 (9)
S Dhawan run out Gowtham........0(2)
S Hetmyer c Agarwal b Shami ...7(13)
S Iyer (c) c Jordan b Shami........39 (32)
R Pant b Bishnoi.......................31 (29)
M Stoinis run out Pooran .........53 (21)
A Patel c †Rahul b Cottrell.............6 (9)
R Ashwin c Shami b Cottrell..........4(6)
K Rabada not out..........................0 (0)
A Nortje not out.............................3(1)
Extras: (b 1, nb 2, w 6)....................9
Total: (20 Overs)........................157/8
Fow: 1-6, 2-9, 3-13, 4-86, 5-87, 6-96, 7-127, 8-154
BOWLING: S Cottrell 4-0-24-2 M Shami 4-0-15-3, C Jordan 4-0-56-0, K Gowtham 4-0-39-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-1
Kings XI Punjab
K Rahul (c) b Sharma...............21 (19)
M Agarwal c Hetmyer b Stoinis 89 (60)
K Nair c Shaw b Ashwin.................1(3)
N Pooran b Ashwin.......................0(3)
GJ Maxwell c Iyer b Rabada...........1(4)
S Khan c Shaw b Patel...............12(12)
K Gowtham c Pant b Rabada...20(14)
C Jordan c Rabada b Stoinis...........5(6)
M Shami not out ............................0 (0)
Extras: (lb 6, nb 1, w 1)...................8
Total: (20 overs) ......................157/8
Fow: 1-30, 2-33, 3-34, 4-35 , 5-55, 6-101, 7-157, 8-157
Bowling: A Nortje 4-0-33-0,M Sharma 4-0-45-1, K Rabada 4-0-28-2, R Ashwin 1-0-2-2, A Patel 4-0-14-1, M Stoinis 3-0-29-2
