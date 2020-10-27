Scorching Sunrisers!; Thrash Delhi Capitals by 88 runs

Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in the Dream11 Indian Premier League, in Dubai on Tuesday.

It was the birthday boy David Warner (66) and Wriddhiman Saha (87) who together put on 107 runs and went on to score the highest runs in powerplay which sparkled their victory.

What a strange season Sunrisers Hyderabad are having. Clearly a team good enough to win like this, but have found themselves losing far easier games at the end. This will feel good. Not so much for Delhi Capitals, who now have three losses in a row after dominating the table. They finish outside the top two. Sunrisers stay alive with one of the most comprehensive performances from any team this season.

Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer was not happy man as he said that it was definitely a big loss, but you can't get bogged down at this point of time. " We still have two games. One win is all we need, we've been waiting for that since the last three games. I think we lost it in the power play itself, when they got 70-odd runs".

And went on to add, "We've been doing amazing before these three matches, and it shouldn't get to our heads".

The man behind this big victory for Hyderabad was none other than Rashid Khan who finished with an impressive spell of three for seven in his four over-4 spell.

"Winning the game was the most important. The wicket was helping a lot. What I'm mainly focusing on is to bowl economically, whether I get wickets or not," said Rashid Khan.

Wriddhiman Saha stamped his class with a 45-ball 87 while captain David Warner hit a quick-fire half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 219 for two.

Warner (66), who looked in great nick, and Saha, playing his second game of the season, laid the base for Sunriser's huge total, the highest score in Dubai this season, while Manish Pandey (44 off 31balls) provided the final flourish in the team's must-win game.

Sent in to bat, both Warner and Saha went after the Delhi bowlers from the word go. Fully capitalising on the field restrictions, the duo smashed boundaries (11 fours and two sixes) every over to collect 77-runs in the first six overs, the best Poweplay figures of the season.

In the sixth over, Warner smashed the tournament's leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada (0/54) for four boundaries and a six, helping the Sunrisers reach 100 runs in just 8.4 overs.

Till Warner was taking on the bowlers, Saha played the second fiddle to perfection. The Australian celebrated his 34th birthday with a half-century off just 25 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours at the Dubai International Stadium.

To Delhi's relief Ravichandran Ashwin (1/35) broke the 107-run opening stand in the 10th over as he dismissed danger man Warner, who was caught at extra cover by Axar Patel.

With Warner gone, Saha hammered the Capitals bowlers all around the park. The wicketkeeper batsman reached his fifty in style with a boundary. He plundered 12 fours and two sixes before pacer Anrich Nortje (1/37) dismissed him in the 15th over.

Pandey and Kane Williamsion (11 not out) continued the assault on a listless Delhi bowling unit.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

D Warner c Patel b Ashwin 66 (34)

W Saha c Iyer b Nortje 87 (45)

M Pandey not out 44 (31)

K Williamson not out 11 (10)

Extras: (lb-7, w-4) 11

TOTAL: (20 overs) 219-2

FoW: 1-107, 2-170

BOWLING: A Nortje 4-0-37-1, K Rabada 4-0-54-0, R Ashwin 3-0-35-1, A Patel 4-0-36-0, T Deshpande 3-0-35-0, M Stoinis 2-0-15-0

Delhi Capitals

A Rahane lbw b R Khan 26 (19)

S Dhawan c Warner b S Sharma 0 (1)

M Stoinis c Warner b Nadeem 5 (6)

S Hetmyer b R Khan 16 (13)

R Pant c sub (Goswami) b S Sharma 36 (35)

S Iyer c Williamson b Shankar 7 (12)

A Patel c sub (Garg) b R Khan 1 (4)

K Rabada b Natarajan 3 (7)

R Ashwin c A Samad b Holder 7 (5)

T Deshpande not out 20 (9)

A Nortje c sub (Garg) b Natarajan 1 (3)

Extras: (lb-4, w-5) 9

TOTAL: (19 overs) 131

FoW: 1-1, 2-14, 3-54, 4-55, 5-78, 6-83, 7-103, 8-103, 9-125, 10-131

BOWLING: S Sharma 4-0-27-2, S Nadeem 1-0-8-1, J Holder 4-0-46-1, R Khan 4-0-7-3, T Natarajan 4-0-26-2, V Shankar 1.5-0-11-1, D Warner 0.1-0-2-0.

Team Pld w L Pts

mi 11 7 4 14

DC 12 7 5 14

rcb 11 7 4 14

KXIP 12 6 6 12

KKR 12 6 6 12

SRH 12 5 7 10

RR 12 5 7 10

CSK 12 4 8 8