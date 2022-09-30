e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSchools karate: Rich medal haul for state players in CISCE championship

Schools karate: Rich medal haul for state players in CISCE championship

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
article-image

The Maharashtra state karate players earned a rich medal haul in the recently-concluded CISCE National School Sports and Games Karate Championship in Bengaluru on September 28.

Around 43 regional winners participated in the tournament winning a total of 28 medals—8 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze.

The squad was accompanied by team manager Keuree M Ganatra and coaches Mayur Patole and Behram Kapadia.

The State received overall team championship prizes in following categories:

U-14 boys- Winners

U-17 boys- 1st runners-up

U-17 girls-2nd runners-up

List of individual winners

U-14 boys

Gold

Aditya Nitesh Surti

Silver

Vyom Saraf

Veer Rathod

Samar Bhat

Arush Choudhari

U-14 girls

Silver

Namanpreet Kaur Kohli

Ashlee Bhat

Bronze

Jaanhavi Raijade

U-17 boys

Gold

Sumedh Mishra

Vyom Gada

Yashraj Pandey

Pankaj Ramesh

Bronze

Yajat sharma

Prithveer Jain

Sri Vasishta Agastyananda

U-17 girls

Gold

Kanishka Agrawal

Swara Desai

Silver

Zahraa Merchant

Bronze

Siya Hitesh Gohel

Srushti Surve

Vishakha Mishra

Jiya kotian

Ananya Bavdekar

U-19 boys

Silver

Parth Bhurewar

U-19 girls

Gold

Niharika Pai

Silver

Reva Kotian

Bronze

Dhanushree

Hiya

One of the youngest participants Vyom Saraf after winning the overall category trophy and the individual silver medal

One of the youngest participants Vyom Saraf after winning the overall category trophy and the individual silver medal |

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Don't overthink perfect ending': Roger Federer on not finishing career with win in Laver Cup

'Don't overthink perfect ending': Roger Federer on not finishing career with win in Laver Cup

Ind vs SA: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad against Proteas

Ind vs SA: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad against Proteas

'Mohammed Shami' can do the job': Saba Karim on replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

'Mohammed Shami' can do the job': Saba Karim on replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

It's official! MotoGP to race in India next year at Noida

It's official! MotoGP to race in India next year at Noida

Ravindra Jadeja shares picture of his 'dear friend' Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter; here's commentators...

Ravindra Jadeja shares picture of his 'dear friend' Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter; here's commentators...