Schools karate: Rich medal haul for state players in CISCE championship

The Maharashtra state karate players earned a rich medal haul in the recently-concluded CISCE National School Sports and Games Karate Championship in Bengaluru on September 28.

Around 43 regional winners participated in the tournament winning a total of 28 medals—8 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze.

The squad was accompanied by team manager Keuree M Ganatra and coaches Mayur Patole and Behram Kapadia.

The State received overall team championship prizes in following categories:

U-14 boys- Winners

U-17 boys- 1st runners-up

U-17 girls-2nd runners-up

List of individual winners

U-14 boys

Gold

Aditya Nitesh Surti

Silver

Vyom Saraf

Veer Rathod

Samar Bhat

Arush Choudhari

U-14 girls

Silver

Namanpreet Kaur Kohli

Ashlee Bhat

Bronze

Jaanhavi Raijade

U-17 boys

Gold

Sumedh Mishra

Vyom Gada

Yashraj Pandey

Pankaj Ramesh

Bronze

Yajat sharma

Prithveer Jain

Sri Vasishta Agastyananda

U-17 girls

Gold

Kanishka Agrawal

Swara Desai

Silver

Zahraa Merchant

Bronze

Siya Hitesh Gohel

Srushti Surve

Vishakha Mishra

Jiya kotian

Ananya Bavdekar

U-19 boys

Silver

Parth Bhurewar

U-19 girls

Gold

Niharika Pai

Silver

Reva Kotian

Bronze

Dhanushree

Hiya

One of the youngest participants Vyom Saraf after winning the overall category trophy and the individual silver medal |