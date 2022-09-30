Schools karate: Rich medal haul for state players in CISCE championship

The Maharashtra state karate players earned a rich medal haul in the recently-concluded CISCE National School Sports and Games Karate Championship in Bengaluru on September 28.
Around 43 regional winners participated in the tournament winning a total of 28 medals—8 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze.
The squad was accompanied by team manager Keuree M Ganatra and coaches Mayur Patole and Behram Kapadia.
The State received overall team championship prizes in following categories:
U-14 boys- Winners
U-17 boys- 1st runners-up
U-17 girls-2nd runners-up
List of individual winners
U-14 boys
Gold
Aditya Nitesh Surti
Silver
Vyom Saraf
Veer Rathod
Samar Bhat
Arush Choudhari
U-14 girls
Silver
Namanpreet Kaur Kohli
Ashlee Bhat
Bronze
Jaanhavi Raijade
U-17 boys
Gold
Sumedh Mishra
Vyom Gada
Yashraj Pandey
Pankaj Ramesh
Bronze
Yajat sharma
Prithveer Jain
Sri Vasishta Agastyananda
U-17 girls
Gold
Kanishka Agrawal
Swara Desai
Silver
Zahraa Merchant
Bronze
Siya Hitesh Gohel
Srushti Surve
Vishakha Mishra
Jiya kotian
Ananya Bavdekar
U-19 boys
Silver
Parth Bhurewar
U-19 girls
Gold
Niharika Pai
Silver
Reva Kotian
Bronze
Dhanushree
Hiya
One of the youngest participants Vyom Saraf after winning the overall category trophy and the individual silver medal |
