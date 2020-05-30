Schalke's bad patch continues

Gelsenkirchen

Werder Bremen boosted their survival hopes in Germany's top flight on Saturday with a 1-0 win behind closed doors at Schalke, who are winless in 11 games and continue to plummet down the Bundesliga table.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit slipped to a fourth straight loss since the season's resumption, following up reverses at the hands of rival Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf by going down to second-from-bottom Bremen.

Returning Bayern Munich-bound goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was helpless to prevent a stunning 25-yard strike from Leonardo Bittencourt settling matters after 32 minutes.

An improved second half brought Schalke no reward, and it has now gone 11 without a win in the league for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Only once in its history, back in 1993, has the club endured a worse stretch in the top flight, then going 12 without a victory.

As Schalke falls into the bottom half of the table, leapfrogged by in-form Hertha Berlin, Bremen has meanwhile taken seven points from its past three matches to significantly boost hopes of survival.

Bayer Leverkusen secured a 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Freiburg on Friday, bouncing back from a midweek setback to win with an opportunist goal by forward Kai Havertz.

The result lifted Bayer, who were hammered 4-1 by VfL Wolfsburg at home on Tuesday, two places up to third on 56 points from 29 games, eight behind champions and leaders Bayern Munich who entertain Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Freiburg stayed eighth on 38 points after stretching their winless run to four games since the Bundesliga restarted on May 16 following a two-month lay-off caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Havertz netted a 54th-minute winner for the visitors when he poked a close-range shot through goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow's legs after Leon Bailey threaded a pass through to the 20-year-old.