Scary Scenes! Tim David's Towering Shot Nearly Hits Girl During RCB's Training Session Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Sonu/X

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2026, a tense moment during a practice session involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru briefly shifted focus away from the action on the field.

During a nets session, powerful Australian batter Tim David was going through his usual big-hitting routine, sending several balls soaring into the stands. Known for his explosive batting style, David was practicing aggressive shots in preparation for the high-intensity tournament ahead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amid the session, one of his towering hits flew dangerously close to a young female fan standing in the stands. The ball landed just beside her, narrowly missing her and causing a brief moment of panic.

The incident quickly caught the attention of those present, serving as a reminder of the risks associated with open practice sessions where fans are allowed close proximity to the action. While such moments are rare, they highlight the sheer power and speed with which professional cricketers strike the ball.

RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Plays Gully Cricket, Attempts 40 Runs In 15 Balls Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

A fun and viral moment ahead of the upcoming IPL season has put Jitesh Sharma in the spotlight after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star was seen playing gully cricket and taking on a unique challenge. The wicketkeeper-batter attempted to chase down 40 runs in just 15 balls in a street cricket game, and the video quickly spread across social media as fans enjoyed the light-hearted pre-season action.

The clip shows the power-hitter displaying his trademark aggressive style even in a casual setting. Sharma started strongly, smashing multiple sixes and a boundary early in the challenge to quickly reduce the required runs and put himself in a strong position during the short chase. His ability to clear the ropes with ease highlighted the gap between professional cricketers and regular players in such informal matches.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite a few moments where he narrowly missed connecting with the ball, Sharma maintained the momentum and continued attacking. Eventually, he managed to complete the chase on the final ball, successfully reaching the 40-run target and drawing cheers from those present in the game. The entertaining effort further boosted excitement among fans ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The 32-year-old has built a reputation as a powerful finisher in the T20 format, and moments like these have only added to the buzz around his form going into the new season. Supporters of Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hoping he carries the same confidence and striking ability into the tournament when the campaign begins.