 SBKF Games 2023: Ulhasnagar Auto Driver’s Son Mayur Bhoir Does India Proud At Dubai Sports Event
SBKF Games 2023: Ulhasnagar Auto Driver’s Son Mayur Bhoir Does India Proud At Dubai Sports Event

Thursday, August 10, 2023
article-image

Mayur Bhoir, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver from Ulhasnagar, has brought home accolades in the form of three gold and one bronze medals from the Sanyukta Bhartiya Khel Foundation (SBKF) games held in Dubai from August 2-5. A resident of Manere village, Mayur, 20, excelled in both swimming and running.

Mayur knew he was a good athlete but to participate in an international event he needed to raise Rs1 lakh. He failingly approached many local politicians for sponsorship. His father, Santosh Bhoir, then took a loan but hid the actual situation from his son.

At the event, Mayur competed 100m, 200m and 500m races to win gold medals, as well as a bronze for 50m swimming. He was felicitated by Dilip Malvankar, the chairman of the Anti-injustice Sangharsh Committee, in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday after his return.

A visibly delighted Mayur said the credit goes to his father. “If I had known that he took a loan for me, I would not have participated in the competition. I also credit my success to my willpower and would like other youngsters to know that it can help surmount any hurdle,” he told the FPJ.

