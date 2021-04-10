“Save The Rhino”: Rohit Sharma walks in for a special cause in IPL opener

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass helped RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the IPL opening match in Chennai on Friday. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, RCB got over the line off the last ball, courtesy of some fine hitting by de Villiers in the death overs. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played knocks of 39 and 48 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a 33-run knock off 29 balls.

Earlier, Harshal delivered a stunning bowling performance as RCB restricted Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bowl first.