 Save The Dates! IPL 2024 Likely To Be Played From March 22 To May 26 In India: Report
Updated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2024 Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) this year from March 22 to May 26, according to reports.

If these dates are finalised then the tournament will get over just five days before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies.

The BCCI is also planning to hold the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) from February 22 to March 17 in Bengaluru and Delhi.

But the announcement of the final schedule and fixtures of the IPL 2024 will depend on the General Election dates in India. The board wants to hold the entire tournament in India itself.

