Satara’s Pacangan and Pune’s Snigmay play out 1-1 draw in WIFA Women’s Football League

Pacangan FC, Satara and Snigmay FC, Pune shared the spoils as they played out an exciting 1-1 draw in the opening fixture of the WIFA Women’s Football League which commenced at the Cooperage Football ground, on Sunday. This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

In an evenly contested encounter, both the Satara District and Pune District outfits played an attacking game but they were unable to capitalize on the initial chances and the deadlock was finally broken late in the match.

Pacangan midfielder and captain Ambika struck the first goal in the competition when she beat the Pune goalkeeper Archita Singh in the 84th minute.

However, Snigmay girls came roaring back and managed to find the equalizer through their hard-working and attacking defender Bincy in the 88th minute to snatch a well-deserved draw and a division of two points.

In the second round, Snigmay FC will meet Amma FC on Wednesday, while Pacangan FC will clash with their city rivals Krida Probodhini on Thursday.

Result Pacangan FC (Satara) 1 (Ambika Dange 84) drew with Snigmay FC (Pune) 1 (Bincy Babu 88)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:48 AM IST