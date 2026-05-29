Sarfaraz Khan Backs Team Unity, Reflects On IPL Journey & Fitness Growth Ahead Of T20 Mumbai League |

Mumbai: India batter Sarfaraz Khan credited strong team bonding and supportive franchise owners for creating a positive atmosphere in the Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs camp ahead of the T20 Mumbai League.

Sarfaraz was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the team's jersey launch ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

There is very good unity and bonding in the team. The credit goes to our owners," Sarfaraz said. "Before the auction, I was worried about what kind of team would be formed. But once the squad came together, I really enjoyed it."

Sarfaraz also spoke about the viral image from the Indian Premier League (IPL) featuring his father, Naushad Khan, wearing a Punjab Kings cap and a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) T-shirt while supporting both his sons. The image became a talking point among cricket fans because Sarfaraz represented Punjab Kings while his younger brother Musheer Khan was associated with CSK.

"Daddy is like that. Both are his sons, so he cannot make one happy and upset the other," Sarfaraz said with a smile. "Whenever there is an IPL match, he wears a Punjab cap and a CSK T-shirt. He cannot upset either of us."

The Mumbai batter said the support of his family has played a crucial role throughout his cricket journey.

"We have been playing together since childhood. We have very good unity. If we make a mistake, daddy is there to correct it," he said.

Sarfaraz reflected on his recent performances and the work he has put into improving his white-ball game. Having impressed in domestic tournaments, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he said fitness and strike-rate improvement became key priorities.

"I felt I needed to improve in white-ball cricket, so I worked on it. I enjoy working hard. I do not like sitting idle," he said.

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The 27-year-old revealed that his absence from the IPL for two seasons served as motivation to improve several aspects of his game.

"My biggest challenge was to improve my strike rate. I was not in the IPL for two years because of fitness issues. I worked on fitness, fielding and batting, and I got good results," Sarfaraz said.

Despite scoring useful runs during the recent IPL season, Sarfaraz insisted that complacency has no place in professional cricket.

"You can never be satisfied in cricket. Every day you have to wake up and work. There is always something new to learn," he said.

Asked about young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sarfaraz praised the teenager's work ethic and temperament.

"He is a good friend of mine and we stay in touch. He is doing very well," Sarfaraz said. "When I saw him during his Ranji Trophy debut, I could see he had the skill. His practice is different and his mindset is different. If you work hard on something, success follows."

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and mentor Pravin Amre highlighted the healthy environment within the Aakash Tigers setup and stressed the importance of creating a strong culture.

"The owners have been excellent and the atmosphere in the team is very good," Amre said. "My role is to coordinate between the owners, coaches and players. It is important to create a positive environment where players can perform freely."

Amre, who is primarily mentoring the men's team, said his experience can help younger cricketers navigate the challenges of competitive cricket.

"You cannot buy experience in a supermarket," he said. "Whatever I have learnt from the game over the years, I want to pass on to the next generation. The objective is not just to win championships but to follow a process that allows players to grow and express themselves."

The veteran coach said the T20 Mumbai League remains a vital platform for emerging cricketers.

"Playing under lights, competing in stadiums and performing under pressure gives young players valuable exposure," Amre said. "This tournament can help fulfil their dreams of playing in the IPL and representing India."

Amre also pointed to Mumbai's strong cricketing structure and backed the city's youngsters to make the most of the opportunity.

"The purpose of this league is to provide a platform for future stars. Mumbai has always produced quality cricketers, and I am confident this tournament will once again showcase exciting talent," he said.