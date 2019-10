Sarah Vethekar survives scare in Open Squash Championships

Thane: In an all Maharashtra affair, seeded Sarah Vethekar survived scare before pulling off 3-2 win over her team mate Anjali Semwal to book her place in the final of the JSW Sunil Verma Memorial Junior & Senior Open Squash Championships, at Jindal Squash Academy, Vasind (Thane) here on Tuesday.

Sarah was 0-2 down but bounced back to clinch a thriller 7-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 in the girls under-17. Archita Singh put up a delightful all-round game while upsetting Karnataka’s fancied Skandha Dogra 7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4 to move into semifinals of the girls under-15.

Gujarat's Vishal Desai after a rather indifferent start, came back strongly to upstage Maharashtra's Sumeet Doshi 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 11-9 11-8 to enter the last four stage in the men's over 35 section.

Results (all quarterfinals):

Men (Over-35): Vishal Desai (GJ) bt Sumeet Doshi (MH) 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 11-9 11-8; (3/4)- Sanjay Pawar (MH) bt Saurabh Sinha (MH) 14-12, 11-6, 11-9; (2)-Saurabh Nayar (CH) bt Rishi Tandon (MH) 11-3, 11-6, 11-1.

Girls (U-19): (1)- Bhavna Goyal (MH) w/o Tanisha Singh (UP); (3/4)- Rewa Bharma (MH) bt Shruti Gupta (MH) 11-9, 11-2, 11-8; (2)- Amira Singh (DL) bt Mona Chauhan (MH) 11-1, 11-0, 11-2

Under-17: (1)-Avani Nagar (MH) bt Anushka Rawat (GA) 11-3 11-1 11-8; (3/4)- Sunita Patel (MH) bt Sakshi Karnani (MH) 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; (3/4)- Sarah Vethekar (MH) bt Anjali Semwal (MH) 7-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-5; (2)-Aryaa Ogale (MH) bt Prini Jain (MH) 11-3, 11-1, 11-2.

Under-15: (1)-Aaryaa Belsare (MH) bt Mannat Shah (MH) 11-2, 11-1, 11-9; Archita Singh (MH) bt (3/4) - Skandha Dogra (KA) 7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4;Anahat Singh (DL) bt Khushi Jaspal (MH) 11-3, 11-3, 11-2; (2)-Saisha Gupta (MH) bt Nirupama Dubey (MH) 11-9, 11-5, 11-5.

Under-13: (2)-Ipsa Mishra (MH) bt Antara Rakshit (MH) 11-2, 11-7, 11-8; Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt (3/4)-Samairah Raj Bhandare (GA) 12-10, 11-7, 12-10; (3/4)- Sanvi Batar ( DL) w/o Amaira Dhawan (MH); (1)-Khushboo (UP) bt Riya Balaji (TN) 11-5, 11-5, 11-7.

Under-11: (1)-Sehar Nayar (CH) bt Priyal R (TN) 11-5, 11-3, 11-4; Aishni Pathak (MP) bt (3/4)- Aroma (UP) 11-2, 11-8, 11-4; (3/4)-Diva Shah ( MH) bt Araina Bhartia (MH) 11-6, 11-2, 11-1; (2)- Vyomika Khandelwal (MH) bt Aadya Budhia (JH) 11-4, 11-2, 11-2.