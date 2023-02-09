Santosh Trophy: Shravan to captain Maharashtra team

Mumbai District defender Shravan Shetty has retained his position as captain of the Maharashtra team that will be participating in the final round of the 76th National Football Championship for the Hero Santosh Trophy 2022-23 to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, starting from February 10, 2023.

Nagpur District midfielder Sufiyan Shaikh will also continue to serve as the vice-captain of the squad which will be guided by Head Coach Steven Dias and Assistant Coach Ryan D’Souza both of Mumbai District. K.R. Ansari of Nanded District will accompany the team as Manager, while Physio Jai Kailas Joshi will take care of the fitness of the players.

Hosts Maharashtra has been clubbed in Group-A along with hosts Odisha, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa.

The players of the Maharashtra football team are all smiles as they pose with WIFA Hon. Gen. Secretary, Souter Vaz (centre), Head Coach Steven Dias and support staff before their departure to Bhubaneswar, Odisha. |

Maharashtra will play the opening match against hosts Odisha on February 10 and two days later take on the formidable Punjab followed by another tough encounter against Kerala on February 14. They will complete their league engagements with matches against Karnataka (February 17) and Goa (February 19).

The Team: Indrajeet Chougule, Omkar Patil, Pavan Mali, Rushikesh Methe-Patil, Yash Devane (all Kolhapur), Armash Ansari, Ashley Koli, Himanshu Patil, Johnson Mathews, Kaustubh Ravindra, Shravan Shetty (Captain), Tejas Raut, Vishnu Menon, Yasheel Shah (all Mumbai), Sufiyan Shaikh (Vice-Captain), Sheikh Aabid, Stanley Peter (all Nagpur), Khaled Khan (Nanded), Jeevansingh Rawat Pednekar, Sumit Bhandari, Shikant Molangiri (all Pune).

Manager: K.R. Ansari (Nanded).

Head Coach: Steven Dias (Mumbai). Assistant Coach: Ryan D’Souza (Mumbai).

Physio: Jai Joshi (Mumbai).

Maharashtra Schedule:

Feb 10: Maharashtra Vs Odisha

Feb 12: Maharashtra Vs Punjab

Feb 14: Maharashtra Vs Kerala

Feb 17: Maharashtra Vs Karnataka

Feb 19: Maharashtra Vs Goa

