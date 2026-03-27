Sankalp Chandragurala Dominates As Pacharne, Tulsani Script Upsets In State Open Badminton Tournament 2026

Shivani Herlekar wins convincingly in women’s singles as top players and underdogs shine in Mumbai tournament | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: Top seed Sankalp Chandragurala proved too hot for Amol Hindlekar and cruised to an easy 15-9, 15-10 win in a men’s singles round of 64 match of the Yonex Sunrise Manoj Ramchandra Memorial State Open Badminton Tournament 2026, conducted by the North Indian Association and Jitesh Padukone Academy, under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association and played at the North Indian Association (NIA) courts on Thursday. The tournament is being supported jointly by SVC Co-Operative Bank and Saraswat Co-Operative Bank.

Dominant wins in men’s singles

Meanwhile, local lad Harshit Mahimkar had things his own way against Aman Anand and charged to a quick 15-6, 15-6 win in another round of 64 encounter.

Women’s matches see upsets

In women’s action, Indira Pacharne showed solid fighting qualities as she came from behind to register a shock win over eighth seed Pranjal Andhare, pulling off a 14-16, 15-8, 15-8 victory in a round of 32 encounter.

In another match, Vanshika Tulsani played with plenty of determination to defeat Spruha Joshi 15-17, 15-9, 15-11 in a three hard-fought round of 32 match.

Shivani Herlekar produced a good performance to brush aside the challenge from Vishruti Namana, scoring a 15-13, 15-8 win in another round of 32 clash.

Results

Women's singles - Round of 32: Gargee Degvekar bt Siddhi Gawande 15-9, 15-4; Indira Pacharne bt 8-Pranjal Andhare 14-16, 15-8, 15-8; 4-Shreya Shelar bt Rishika Pal 15-4, 15-4; Shivani Herlekar bt Vishruti Namana 15-13, 15-8; 5-Nishika Gokhe bt Gargi Joshi 15-5, 15-7; Mausam Manepatil bt Rishika Goyal 15-5, 15-5; Ketaki Thite bt Mansita Mohapatra 15-12, 15-11; 6-Anushka Epte bt Gayatri Sawant 15-4, 15-6; Chitwan Khatri bt Jashvi Bhatt 15-4, 15-6; 3-Shreya Bhosale bt Ruchi Rane 15-5, 15-1; Vanshika Tulsani bt Spruha Joshi 15-17, 15-9, 15-11;

Also Watch:

Men’s singles (Round of 64): 1-Sankalp Chandragurala bt Amol Hindlekar 15-9, 15-10; Ojas Gedam bt Yash Dhembare 15-4, 15-5; Tanay Mehendale bt Vihaan Rathi 15-5, 15-8; Sujal Lakhari bt Yash Vichare 15-6, 15-5; Sairaj Samant bt Yash Kamat 15-4, 15-11; Harshit Mahimkar bt Aman Anand 15-6, 15-6;

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