Sanju Samson ruled out of Team India's last-2 T20Is vs Sri Lanka, Jitesh Sharma named as replacement

Team India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been named as his replacement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Samson has injured his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He scored just 5 runs in the match but took two catches in India's 2-run win over the Lankans.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson.

"India play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on 5th January, 2023," the BCCI announced on Wednesday night.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.