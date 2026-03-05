 Sanju Samson Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six Record In Front Of Him At Wankhede Stadium During IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSanju Samson Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six Record In Front Of Him At Wankhede Stadium During IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six Record In Front Of Him At Wankhede Stadium During IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson etched his name in the record books with an incredible innings in the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Samson stroked a record 80 off just 42 balls, hitting 7 sixes on Thursday. The Indian opener broke Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes in a T20 World Cup by an Indian, with the former Indian captain in attendance.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
article-image

Sanju Samson etched his name in the record books with an incredible innings in the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Samson stroked a record 80 off just 42 balls, hitting 7 sixes on Thursday. The Indian opener broke Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes in a T20 World Cup by an Indian, with the former Indian captain in attendance.

Most sixes for India in a T20 WC edition

16 - Sanju Samson in 2026

15 - Rohit Sharma in 2024

15 - Shivam Dube in 2026

14 - Ishan Kishan in 2026

14 - Hardik Pandya in 2026

12 - Yuvraj Singh in 2007

Sanju smashed a herculean 89 off just 42 balls at the Wankhede Stadium to put Men in Blue on top. Samson continued from where left off in a brutal assault on the English attack. The CSK superstar set the ball rolling with a boundary and a six in the first over off Jofra Archer. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, making full use of the conditions on effect. India put on 253 on the board, the fourth highest in T20 World Cup history.

Follow us on