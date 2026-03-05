Sanju Samson Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six Record In Front Of Him At Wankhede Stadium During IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson etched his name in the record books with an incredible innings in the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Samson stroked a record 80 off just 42 balls, hitting 7 sixes on Thursday. The Indian opener broke Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes in a T20 World Cup by an Indian, with the former Indian captain in attendance.

Most sixes for India in a T20 WC edition

16 - Sanju Samson in 2026

15 - Rohit Sharma in 2024

15 - Shivam Dube in 2026

14 - Ishan Kishan in 2026

14 - Hardik Pandya in 2026

12 - Yuvraj Singh in 2007

Sanju smashed a herculean 89 off just 42 balls at the Wankhede Stadium to put Men in Blue on top. Samson continued from where left off in a brutal assault on the English attack. The CSK superstar set the ball rolling with a boundary and a six in the first over off Jofra Archer. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, making full use of the conditions on effect. India put on 253 on the board, the fourth highest in T20 World Cup history.