Sanjay Manjrekar compares Shubman with this legendary Indian cricketer: Read here

Shubman Gill became the youngest cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs at 23 years and 132 days, and the fastest Indian to get 1000 runs in the format in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday. India went on to win the match by a narrow 12-run margin.

Gill scored 208 from 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes, apart from 58 ones and 10 twos at a strike-rate of 139.60. Gill's knock had fans, as well as, experts in awe and cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had special praise for the opener. The former india batsman compared the right-handed batsman with legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni, and said that he has the same gift of being consistent when it comes to hitting big sixes as the former wicketkeeper-batsman.

"When I saw Dhoni the first time that he mostly hit straight sixes told me that he will be consistent when it comes to big hitting. Gill has the same gift. Fingers crossed for him," tweeted Manjrekar.

When I saw Dhoni the first time that he mostly hit straight sixes told me that he will be consistent when it comes to big hitting. Gill has the same gift. Fingers crossed for him. 🤞 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 18, 2023

After the match, Gill said: "I wasn't thinking about 200 before I hit those sixes in the 46th or 47th over. That's when I thought I could get a double. I won't call it a "wow" feeling but it feels nice when the ball goes off the bat how you want it. There's certainly a feeling of satisfaction. It has sunk in pretty well, this is certainly one of those things, like what dreams are made of."

Measured innings

Gill's scoring accelerated throughout the innings, with his first 50 coming off 52 balls. He went from 50 to 100 off just 35 deliveries and then jumped from 100 to 150 in 35 deliveries. But it was his final flurry that saw the acceleration really take off, with Gill going from 150 to 200 in just 23 balls, passing the double-century point thanks to three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the 49th over. "I was waiting eagerly to go out there and do what I wanted to do. I wanted to unleash but sometimes you don't get to do it with wickets falling. I got to do it in the end. When the bowler is on top, you have to get them under pressure otherwise it's easier for them to create dot balls. I tried to get singles and boundaries and get them under pressure," he added.

