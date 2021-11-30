Sania Mirza to support Bengaluru Spartans in Tennis Premier League

Sania Mirza will be in Bengaluru Spartans corner as their supporter and brand ambassador in the Tennis Premier League which will be played in Mumbai from December 13.

“I am very happy to be associated with the Tennis Premier League and my team Bengaluru Spartans has my full support and guidance. What truly attracted me to this league is its unique 20 point format and how interestingly they have made tennis a team sport. I am always happy to build, promote and strengthen tennis as a sport in our country as it is the need of the hour," said Sania.

Owner of Bengaluru Spartans, actor, entrepreneur and social activist Kapil Jhaveri is thrilled that Sania will be joining them. He said, “I want to do the best I can for my team and for the sport of tennis in India. With a stalwart like Sania joining us this year, my team players will have the right motivation and will be inspired to give it their best shot.”

This Season 3 of TPL has a great blend of national and international players Prajnesh G, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Purav Raja Jeevan N, and many more will be playing in the League which is being held under the auspices of AITA and MSLTA starting from 13 th December at Celebration Sports Club.

With the presence of legends like Sania Mirza, Goran Ivanisevic and Leander Paes, the Tennis Premier League is growing each year and living up to its promise of reaching tennis in every home.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:22 PM IST