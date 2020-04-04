Sania Mirza slams those posting food pictures, says thousands are starving to death

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 55,000 lives worldwide, many have taken to their social media platforms to post their quarantine routine of cooking and food pictures.

And India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has slammed those quarantine social media posts, saying thousands of people are 'starving' to death.

"Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky," Mirza tweeted.