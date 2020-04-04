Sania Mirza slams those posting food pictures, says thousands are starving to death

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 55,000 lives worldwide, many have taken to their social media platforms to post their quarantine routine of cooking and food pictures.
And India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has slammed those quarantine social media posts, saying thousands of people are 'starving' to death.
"Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky," Mirza tweeted.
Many bollywood celebrities have been trying their hands at new recipes to kill time amid the coronavirus lockdown. Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra have shared pictures of their lip-smacking meals on social media platforms.
Mirza, a goodwill ambassador for United Nations in Southeast Asia, had earlier raised Rs 1.25 crore to help India in its fight against coronavirus.
The total number of COVID-19 Cases in India crossed the 3000-mark after a massive surge in the number of cases on Friday. 62 deaths have been reported so far. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state by COVID-19 virus with the tally touching almost 500. Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala are states with over 200 cases reported.
