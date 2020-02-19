Sania Mirza reaches women's doubles pre-quarters in Dubai Open

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her French partner Caroline Garcia advanced to the women's doubles second round at the Dubai Open after a hard-fought first round win on Tuesday.

Sania and Garcia beat Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 to go through to the round of 16 where they will now face China's Saisai Zheng and Czech Barbora Krejcikova.