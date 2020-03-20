Sania Mirza praises Telangana govt after being proactively checked for her well-being

Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza has praised the Telangana government for ensuring regular check-ups for symptoms of the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 10,030, and affected 2,44,523 people worldwide.

Mirza took to Twitter saying, "Pleasantly surprised when ppl sent by the Telangana Gov/authorities came home today to check on our well being as we had travelled last week,to check if we had any symptoms which we don’t. These proactive checks are a sign of relief and will help us stop the spread."