Sania Mirza praises Telangana govt after being proactively checked for her well-being

Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza has praised the Telangana government for ensuring regular check-ups for symptoms of the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 10,030, and affected 2,44,523 people worldwide.
Mirza took to Twitter saying, "Pleasantly surprised when ppl sent by the Telangana Gov/authorities came home today to check on our well being as we had travelled last week,to check if we had any symptoms which we don’t. These proactive checks are a sign of relief and will help us stop the spread."
But when a user asked Mirza about the check-up since she had already been checked at the airport as per the procedure, the 33-year-old clarified that this is an extra step to check for symptoms on a person who has travelled within 14 days.
Earlier, Mirza took the #SafeHands challenge after being nominated by ace shuttler PV Sindhu.
Mirza asked Farah Khan, Rohan Bopanna, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Azharuddin to take the challenge further to spread awareness and importance of hygiene during such times.
Meanwhile, the total number of cases coming from India stands at 171, according to news agency ANI.
