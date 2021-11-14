Sania Mirza Birthday Special: Doting mother's adorable moments with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza turns 35 on November 15. While India has been home to many famous female athletes, Tennis world has remained quite sparsely populated, and even fewer have managed to become a household name.

The six-time Grand Slam Champion has been the recipient of 2004 Arjuna Award. She found a spot on the 2016 Times magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world.

She has 14 medals to her name, with six gold, across three of the biggest sporting events of the world i.e. Afro-Asian Games, Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.

On April 12, 2010, she married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and in October 2018, he had announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy. They named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some of her dotting mom moments on her Instagram.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 03:52 PM IST