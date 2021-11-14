e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in encounter: Maharashtra PoliceIndia's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,44,37,307 with 11,271 fresh cases; 285 more fatalities push death toll to 4,63,530Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 03:52 PM IST

Sania Mirza Birthday Special: Doting mother's adorable moments with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

While India has been home to many famous female athletes, Sania Mirza is the Indian tennis queen.
FPJ Web Desk
Sania Mirza laughs as son Izhaan chuckles in this adorable pic |

Sania Mirza laughs as son Izhaan chuckles in this adorable pic |

Advertisement

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza turns 35 on November 15. While India has been home to many famous female athletes, Tennis world has remained quite sparsely populated, and even fewer have managed to become a household name.

The six-time Grand Slam Champion has been the recipient of 2004 Arjuna Award. She found a spot on the 2016 Times magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world.

She has 14 medals to her name, with six gold, across three of the biggest sporting events of the world i.e. Afro-Asian Games, Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.

On April 12, 2010, she married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and in October 2018, he had announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy. They named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some of her dotting mom moments on her Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Sania Mirza wins the first title of 2021 season Sania Mirza wins the first title of 2021 season
Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 03:52 PM IST
Advertisement