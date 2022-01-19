Sania Mirza announces she will retire after 2022 season

Sania Mirza has said she will call time on her career after the 2022 season on the WTA tour.

Mirza, India’s most successful female tennis player made the announcement after her first-round loss in women's doubles at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

"I've decided that this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week. Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," she was quoted as saying.

Mirza, seeded 12th with Nadiia Kichenok, went down to Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 4-6, 6-7 (5) and is set to play mixed doubles with Rajeev Ram next.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:52 PM IST