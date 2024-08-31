 Samit Dravid, Son Of Rahul, Picked In U-19 Squad For Multi-Format Home Series Against Australia
The multi-format series will kick off from the the three-match ODI series on September 21, 23 and 26 followed by a two-match four-day series from September 30 and October 7.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Samit Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Junior Selection Committee on Saturday announced India's Under 19 squad for the upcoming multi-format IDFC FIRST Bank home series against Australia Under 19 starting from September 21 which will include three ODIs and two four-day matches to be played in Puducherry and Chennai, respectively.

article-image

The multi-format series will kick off from the the three-match ODI series on September 21, 23 and 26 followed by a two-match four-day series from September 30 and October 7. The captain for Men in Blue in the white ball format is Mohd Amaan from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and for the red ball format is Soham Patwardhan from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

There are players from different Cricket Associations across India such as UPCA, MPCA, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), Maharashtra Cricket Association (MAHCA), Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) and Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA).


India U19 squad for one-day series against Australia U19:

Rudra Patel (VC)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)

India U19 squad for four-day series against Australia U19:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (BCA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).

