Salt to the wounds: Barcelona's new signing Miralem Pjanic tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona's wounds continue to deepen after their latest signing Miralem Pjanic tested positive for the coronavirus, the club confirmed.
However, the Bosnian international is in 'good health' and is self-isolating at home.
"Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement.
"The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team," the statement added.
Pjanic took to Instagram and wrote in Italian, "Fortunately, I'm fine and asymptomatic. But if there is one thing I have learned, it is that we should never take anything for granted, not even the things that we consider the most routine. The life we are living now is teaching us that. We respect the rules and be careful without panicking."
Earlier in June, Barcelona and Juventus confirmed the swap deal of Arthur Melo and Pjanic.
The two European elites conducted lengthy negotiations over the deal which saw Juventus pay Barca up to 82 million euros for Arthur, while Pjanic moved in the opposite direction for a 60 million euro fee, plus five million euros in variables.
"FC Barcelona and Juventus FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables," read a Barcelona statement.
The 30-year-old will sign a four-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, with a buyout clause of 400 million euros.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined Juventus from Roma in 2016, helping the Bianconeri win the Italian Serie A title three times.
Though both deals have been confirmed, both players are unable to play for their new clubs until the end of competition in the delayed 2019-20 season.
