Salt to the wounds: Barcelona's new signing Miralem Pjanic tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona's wounds continue to deepen after their latest signing Miralem Pjanic tested positive for the coronavirus, the club confirmed.

However, the Bosnian international is in 'good health' and is self-isolating at home.

"Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement.

"The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team," the statement added.