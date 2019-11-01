Sajan Bhanwal enters semi-finals of World Championships

New Delhi: Three-time World Junior Wrestling Championships medallist Sajan Bhanwal (77kg) began his campaign on a thunderous note by storming into the semi-finals of UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019 in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.
A terrific Bhanwal blanked Jesse Alexander Porter 6-0 in the qualifiers to move into the pre-quarter-finals, where he notched up a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan’s Tunjay Vazirzade.
Among some of the other Greco-Roman results, Arjun Halakurki’s good run in 55kg came to an end in the quarter-finals when he narrowly went down 12-14 to Emin Narimanovitch Sefershaev of Russia. Earlier he had beaten Giovanni Freni of Italy 13-9 in the qualifiers.
