Sairaj Bahutule To Act As Team India's Interim Bowling Coach For Sri Lanka Series In Morne Morkel's Absence: Report

Former Indian leg spinner Sairaj Bahatule will be joining Gautam Gambhir’s coaching staff for the white-ball series vs Sri Lanka set to begin on July 27, says a report.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Bahutule will be accompanying the squad for the three ODI and three T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Sairaj’s appointment is not permanent as it is reported that Gambhir’s first choice for the role was South African pacer Morne Morkel who is not available for the Sri Lanka series due to personal reasons.

Bahatule will be joining Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches alongside the continuing T Dilip who has become famous on social media as the fielding coach of India and a main attraction of the ongoing ‘best fielder of the match medal’ videos that the BCCI posts during the World Cups.

Cricbuzz further reported that Morkel is not available for traveling due to his unwell father. It is expected that he will join the squad ahead of the home series against Bangladesh in September.

The former all-rounder was a part of the Indian squad from 1997-2003 and played two test matches and eight ODI for India. He is currently associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.