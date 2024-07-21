 Sairaj Bahutule To Act As Team India's Interim Bowling Coach For Sri Lanka Series In Morne Morkel's Absence: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSairaj Bahutule To Act As Team India's Interim Bowling Coach For Sri Lanka Series In Morne Morkel's Absence: Report

Sairaj Bahutule To Act As Team India's Interim Bowling Coach For Sri Lanka Series In Morne Morkel's Absence: Report

South African pacer Morne Morkel who is not available for the Sri Lanka series due to personal reasons.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Former Indian leg spinner Sairaj Bahatule will be joining Gautam Gambhir’s coaching staff for the white-ball series vs Sri Lanka set to begin on July 27, says a report.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Bahutule will be accompanying the squad for the three ODI and three T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Sairaj’s appointment is not permanent as it is reported that Gambhir’s first choice for the role was South African pacer Morne Morkel who is not available for the Sri Lanka series due to personal reasons.

Bahatule will be joining Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches alongside the continuing T Dilip who has become famous on social media as the fielding coach of India and a main attraction of the ongoing ‘best fielder of the match medal’ videos that the BCCI posts during the World Cups.

Read Also
Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff REVEALED: Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate Set To...
article-image

Cricbuzz further reported that Morkel is not available for traveling due to his unwell father. It is expected that he will join the squad ahead of the home series against Bangladesh in September.

The former all-rounder was a part of the Indian squad from 1997-2003 and played two test matches and eight ODI for India. He is currently associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4...

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...

IND vs UAE: Richa Ghosh Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup;...

IND vs UAE: Richa Ghosh Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup;...

IND vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup T20: India Storm To Their 2nd Consecutive Win, Trounce UAE By 78 Runs

IND vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup T20: India Storm To Their 2nd Consecutive Win, Trounce UAE By 78 Runs