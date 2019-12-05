Sail India 2019 National Championship: Bad day for Aashray Thakkar

Mumbai: The 12-year-old Aashray Thakkar of Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu makes waves at the SAIL INDIA 2019 National Championship. Mumbai boy Aashray has been consistent with his performance in his maiden apperance in the senior nationals sailing optimist class sailboats.

Aashray who began well is placed in the ninth position, and hopes to improve after a bad on Thursday when one of the race was cancelled due to bad weather.

Balancing Sports and Academics may be difficult but very doable, and that’s what Aashray, the Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, has been busy with during non-school hours. Currently, in Class VII, Aashray has managed to balance his studies and strenuous practise for sailing events.

He came with top honors on the opening day of SAIL INDIA 2019 National Championship organised by Army Yachting Node, held in Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai recently.

Aashray has been sailing every evening at AMS sailing Foundation at Versova Beach, Mumbai with other youngsters.

Aashray’s father Dharmesh Thakkar, is an avid sailor himself whose love for sailing seems to have caught on with his son. Dharmesh has mentored him through the initial phase of the sailing, but today Aashray’s enthusiasm for the sports is the driving force for him to scale new horizons.

Sailing for the first time at the nationals in optimist class, and he has among the top four. The weather played a spoil sport here on Thursday.