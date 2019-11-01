Said it in jest: Farooq Engineer gets defensive after Anushka's bouncer

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer apologised to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma after he mentioned the actor in her comments which intended to target the national cricket selectors.

In an interview, Farokh Engineer criticised Indian selectors for their recklessness and also mentioned that the selectors were serving cups of tea to Indian captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during the 2019 World Cup in England.

On Thursday, in another interview with a TV news channel, Engineer said he intended to direct those comments at the Indian selectors and not against the actor. “I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill," Engineer was quoted as saying by a TV channel.

"Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer," he added.

The apology came after Anushka Sharma broke her silence after she was disappointed with the former cricketer’s comments and took to her twitter handle expressing how her name has been taken uncertainly in any conflict.

"I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket," said Sharma in her tweet.