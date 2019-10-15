Sagar Kasture knocks out seeded Aadil Anand

Mumbai: Junior Sagar Kasture, with an unorthodox grip (almost like Japanese penholder style), caused a flutter when he knocked out second seeded Aadil Anand in an action-packed sub-junior boys singles quarterfinals 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 3-11, 11-7 in the All India Balkan-Ji-Bari Dilip Sampat Memorial 5-Star Mumbai Suburban district table tennis championships, here on Tuesday.
The boy, not yet 15 even, coached at JLTTA, packed a lot of variation with his grip, which time and again often wrong-footed his much higher ranked opponent. From 2-0 up, Sagar thereafter became a tad erratic, resulting in Anand fighting back to take the tie to the wire. But in the end, it was Sagar, who had a last laugh as he ran away with the decider with ease.
Another junior Ritvik Nagle, stopped the comeback bid of former champion, Aditya Managaonkar with a flurry of hard-hitting smashes to storm into men’s singles quarterfinals with a 4-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 win.
Results:
Men’s singles (QFs): S Das bt J Rahatwal 12-10, 11-8, 13-11, 11-9; R Kotiyan bt Viren Patel 11-8, 14-12, 4-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6; A Subramanian bt R Nagle 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 13-15, 11-5, 11-6; B Patel bt H Asrani 11-8, 11-8, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8. Pre-quarterfinals: J Rahatwal bt S Punjani 11-8, 11-5, 11-9; S Das bt S Shah 11-1, 11-5, 11-3; V Patel bt S Ibrampurkar 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 12-14, 11-7; R Kotiyan bt A Karnavar 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; R Nagle bt A Mahagaonkar 4-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8; H Asrani bt S Rane 11-9, 11-8, 12-10; B Patel bt V Subramanyam 11-4, 11-4, 11-3. Boys (Jrs quarterfinals: (1)- S Das bt A Karnavar 5-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-4; R Nagle bt S Kasture 11-7, 10-12, 11-2, 11-9, 11-3; R Shah bt M Nistalia 11-7, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8; Sub-junior: (1)- R Shah bt S Basak 11-3, 11-4, 12-14, 11-8; M Nistalia bt S Samant 11-5, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9; S Kasture bt (2)- A Anand 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 3-11, 11-7; A Jain bt D Shah 11-7 , 11-9,11-9.
Girls (Youth; QFs): (1)-A Basak bt Shravani Loke 11-5, 11-4, 11-2, 11-7; A Chande bt M Narnolia 11-8, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)