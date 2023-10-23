'Sad Day For World Cricket Not Just India': Waqar Younis Corrects Matthew Hayden's Tribute For Late Bishan Singh Bedi

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis paid tribute to ex-India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away at the age of 77 in Delhi on Monday. Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia.

Waqar, who was doing commentary along with Matthew Hayden and Michael Atherton during the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chennai, heaped praise on the legendary Indian spinner Bedi and paid condolences to his family.

Hayden and Atherton also spoke highly of Bedi during their commentary stint after hearing the sad news. Hayden said October 23 is a sad day for Indian cricket but was corrected by Waqar, who said that it was a loss for the entire fraternity.

"Really, really sad to hear this news. Sad day for the world Haydos, not just Indian cricket," Younis said on air before going on to describe what a terrific bowler Bedi was during his playing career.

Hayden reveals how Bedi shaped his career

Hayden meanwhile, revealed that he worked very closely with Bedi when he was coming up in international cricket and credited him for nurturing his talent. Hayden described how Bedi mentored him like a captain and not just as a player.

Atheton pays tribute to Bedi

Atherton also joined in by saying that Bedi had one of the most beautiful bowling actions in world cricket and was a massive force to be reckoned with at the time along with the famed Indian spin quartet, also consisting of BS Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkatraghavan.

Bishan Singh Bedi's career in numbers

Regarded as one of the greatest left-arm spinners in world cricket, Bedi played 67 Tests and 10 ODIs for India between 1967 to 1979. He was known for his remarkable accuracy and spin bowling prowess.

Bedi picked up 266 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 28.71 with 14 five-wicket hauls. He also bagged 7 wickets in ODIs.

Bedi also went on to enjoy a successful first-class career, picking up an astonishing 1560 wickets in 370 games at 21.69. He took a fifer on a whopping 106 occasions.

