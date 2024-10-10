Sachin Tendulkar Visits Ratan Tata's Colaba Residence To Pay Last Respects; Shares Emotional Post

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar visited Ratan Tata's Colaba residence to pay his final respects to the former Tata Group chairman. Taking to his official Instagram account, Tendulkar also penned down an emotional note about the time he spent with the industrialist and how his death shook the nation.

After paying his last respect to Ratan Tata, Tendulkar in his post wrote, "In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact. From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced."

Mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, is currently being kept at NCPA lawns in Mumbai for the public to pay last respects. The last rites will be held at Worli crematorium after 4 pm, today. The Maharashtra government has also declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday. A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning. Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons died on October 9 at the age of 86. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in a critical condition, where he breathed his last.