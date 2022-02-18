Sachin Tendulkar responds to question on who is better player between him & Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has long been seen as the successor of Sachin Tendulkar in the Indian cricket team due to his extra-ordinary batting ability. While Kohli is currently enduring a lean patch and hasn't scored an international ton since 2019, he still has a brilliant record with the bat across all three formats. While many of Sachin Tendulkar's records may not be breached anytime soon, Kohli is expected to get within touching distance of some of the legendary cricketer's incredible achievements in the game.

Kohli's performance over the years has also sparked a debate among cricket lovers on whether he is a better batsman than Tendulkar.

While many cricket lovers continue to back Tendulkar in the debate, others, especially from the younger lot, name Kohli.

Tendulkar himself was recently asked this question and the former Indian opener had a rather diplomatic answer to it.

"Better cricket player - Sachin or Virat?" asked American journalist Graham Bensinger while interviewing Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.

"How about having both of us in one team?" replied Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Kohli claimed another milestone last week during India's 44-run series-clinching victory over West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad, joining the elites like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in the list.

Kohli's latest achievement is that of playing 100 ODI games at home. The former India captain reached the extra-ordinary figure while representing the team against West Indies in last week's second ODI.

India went on to clean the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 3-0. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side also won the opening T20I of the three-match series.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:21 PM IST