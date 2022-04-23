Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: Here's a look at Master Blasters' career so far

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar (born on 24 April 1973) turns 49 on Sunday.

The Mumbai batsman holds most of the records in international cricket including 100 international centuries—49 in ODIs and 51 in Test cricket.

Master Blaster, in his 24-year-long illustrious career, is also the leading run-scorer in international cricket (ODIs 18426 and Tests 15921).

Tendulkar is the first batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs, (vs South Africa in 2010).

Tendulkar was also part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, his first win in six World Cup appearances. He had previously been named Player of the Tournament at the 2003 edition of the tournament where India reached the final.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, is the only recipient of the Bharat Ratna— India's highest civilian honour.

The former India captain is only one of the four cricketers to receive the highest national sporting award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, in 1997-98. The other three are MS Dhoni (2007-08), current India skipper Virat Kohli (2018) and Rohit Sharma (2020).

Tendulkar is currently part of the IPL team Mumbai Indians’ set-up as a team mentor.

He is married to Anjali Tendulkar since 1995 and has two kids— daughter Sara and son Arjun.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:07 PM IST