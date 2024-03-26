 'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes Viral; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes Viral; Video

'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes Viral; Video

RCB star Virat Kohli had a moment of banter with Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar during IPL 2024 clash on Monday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Harpreet Brar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli's banter with Punjab Kings' off-spinner Harpreet Brar went viral on social media during the IPL 2024 clash on Monday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With Kohli batting at the non-striker's end, he told Brar 'Saans toh lene de' as the finger spinner was getting through his overs fairly quickly.

The incident occurred when Brar was about to start bowling the 13th over of the innings, with Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on strike. At the non-striker's end, Kohli said, 'Saans toh lene de' (Let us take a breather for a moment).

However, it's worth remembering that Maxwell was out immediately on the delivery after that as he chopped the ball onto the stumps to perish for a single-figure score.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes...

'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Virat Kohli Stars In Bengaluru's Win

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Virat Kohli Stars In Bengaluru's Win

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Adorable Moment As Virat Kohli Engages In Video Call With His Family After...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Adorable Moment As Virat Kohli Engages In Video Call With His Family After...

Viral Video: Dog Kicked And Chased Amid IPL 2024 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium; Netizens Slam...

Viral Video: Dog Kicked And Chased Amid IPL 2024 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium; Netizens Slam...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 6: Virat Kohli Roars Back In Form With 77 As Bengaluru Opens Account...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 6: Virat Kohli Roars Back In Form With 77 As Bengaluru Opens Account...