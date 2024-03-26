'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes Viral; Video

Virat Kohli and Harpreet Brar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli's banter with Punjab Kings' off-spinner Harpreet Brar went viral on social media during the IPL 2024 clash on Monday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With Kohli batting at the non-striker's end, he told Brar 'Saans toh lene de' as the finger spinner was getting through his overs fairly quickly.

The incident occurred when Brar was about to start bowling the 13th over of the innings, with Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on strike. At the non-striker's end, Kohli said, 'Saans toh lene de' (Let us take a breather for a moment).

Kohli to Brar: Ruka na pencho sans to lene de😭#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/J1K5LWH0gd — Breaking Bed 🚩 (@TheWalk_er) March 25, 2024

However, it's worth remembering that Maxwell was out immediately on the delivery after that as he chopped the ball onto the stumps to perish for a single-figure score.