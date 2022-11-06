SA vs Ned: Sachin Tendulkar posts hilarious reaction on Netherlands' win; here what he said

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar | PTI

After Netherlands eliminated South Africa from the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup after handing them a 13-run defeat in their final Super 12 match, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to post a hilarious reaction to Proteas loss.

The Netherlands staged a massive upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday after defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super-12 encounter, ensuring India a place in the semi-finals.

"Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition! #SAvsNED," tweeted Tendulkar.

Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!😋😋#SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/kDH1tN5nPJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 6, 2022

Dutch here refers to not only the act of people paying for their own items while going out for movie, shopping etc, but also is another name for the Netherlands.

"Choked" refers to how South Africa has choked in crucial stages of ICC events over the years. Their lack of trophies despite possessing some fine talent like Graeme Smith, AB De Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Shaun Pollock, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock etc has earned them the title of "chokers".

India secured a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after South Africa's defeat, who ended their campaign with five points. Men in Blue are currently table toppers with six points.