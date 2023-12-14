 SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South Africa Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First Against Unchanged Team India; Hosts Lead Series 1-0
The Proteas have made three changes to their playing XI while India remain unchanged for this match in Johannesburg.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
South Africa captian Aiden Markram won the toss for the second time in a row and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first against India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday. The Proteas lead the 3-match series 1-0.

The Proteas have made three changes to their playing XI - Keshav Maharaj and Donovan Ferreira are back in the team while Nandre Burger has been handed a debut.

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

Team India meanwhile, have the same playing XI which lost the second T20I against the hosts at St George's Park a couple of days back.

"We wanted to put runs on the board and defend. Looks a good track, don't think it'll change much. That's the brand of play we want to play, guys want to be fearless. Lot of positives from the last game. Same playing XI," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

A win for the Proteas will seal the series for them after they won the second T20I by 5 wickets in a rain-reduced contest in Gqeberha.

This match promises to be a high-scoring contest as the pitch is quite dry and also has a bit of grass on it. The size of the playing area is also not very big with 77 metres straight boundary, 59 metres and 69 square. The stadium averages 12 sixes per game due to its high altitude and thin air.

