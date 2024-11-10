SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India

Image:BCCI/X

Here's the playing XI of Team India and South Africa

Toss Time: South Africa skipper Aiden Markaram wins toss, elects to bowl first against India

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I between South Africa and India which is being played in St George's Park at Gqeberha. India look to take un assailable 2-0 lead, while host South Africa look to level the series.

Preview

Team India is on a roll having won their opening match of the four-match T20I series against South Africa in Durban. Sanju Samson scored his second successive ton as India's batting lineup posted over 200 runs on the board. The bowlers rattled the Proteas batting lineup and handed them a crushing 61-run defeat. The attention now shifts to Gqeberha where India has a chance to make history. The Men in Blue are on an 11-match winning streak and one more victory will equal their best-ever T20I run. However, with the rain threat looming large, it remains to see how the match unfolds