 SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India

SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India

The live coverage of the second of the four T20Is between India and South Africa at the Gqeberha.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Image:BCCI/X

Updates

Here's the playing XI of Team India and South Africa

Toss Time: South Africa skipper Aiden Markaram wins toss, elects to bowl first against India

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I between South Africa and India which is being played in St George's Park at Gqeberha. India look to take un assailable 2-0 lead, while host South Africa look to level the series.

FPJ Shorts
'We Let Him Hold This Trophy': Waqar Younis Takes Jibe At Ricky Ponting After Pakistan Wins ODI Series In Australia After 22 Years
'We Let Him Hold This Trophy': Waqar Younis Takes Jibe At Ricky Ponting After Pakistan Wins ODI Series In Australia After 22 Years
SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India
SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India
Embrace Singles' Day: 5 Best Ways To Celebrate Yourself
Embrace Singles' Day: 5 Best Ways To Celebrate Yourself
Rohit Shetty Reveals Why Original Theme Music Wasn't Used in Singham Again: 'Woh T-Series Ne Strike Kar Diya...'
Rohit Shetty Reveals Why Original Theme Music Wasn't Used in Singham Again: 'Woh T-Series Ne Strike Kar Diya...'

Preview

Team India is on a roll having won their opening match of the four-match T20I series against South Africa in Durban. Sanju Samson scored his second successive ton as India's batting lineup posted over 200 runs on the board. The bowlers rattled the Proteas batting lineup and handed them a crushing 61-run defeat. The attention now shifts to Gqeberha where India has a chance to make history. The Men in Blue are on an 11-match winning streak and one more victory will equal their best-ever T20I run. However, with the rain threat looming large, it remains to see how the match unfolds

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India

SA vs IND 2nd T20I Live: South Africa Wins Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against India

Randy Orton’s WWE Return In Doubt After Suffering From Cervical Cord Neurapraxia, What Exactly Is...

Randy Orton’s WWE Return In Doubt After Suffering From Cervical Cord Neurapraxia, What Exactly Is...

Mr 428! Meet Yashvardhan Dalal, Haryana Opener Who Broke Batting Record Against Mumbai In CK Nayudu...

Mr 428! Meet Yashvardhan Dalal, Haryana Opener Who Broke Batting Record Against Mumbai In CK Nayudu...

SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?

SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?

Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd...

Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd...