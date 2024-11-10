 SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?
The Men in Blue are looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Image:Proteasmen/X

After crushing South Africa by 61 runs in the 1st T20I at Durban, Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav is now in Gqeberha to face the host in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. The Men in Blue are looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, while the Proteas are looking to level the series with a win. However, weather conditions might prove to be the biggest hurdle in India's plans.

SA vs IND 2nd T20I weather update

According to Accuweather, forecast, there's a high probability of rain. The rain is expected to hit in the afternoon and at night. The temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-20s making the condition cool but potentially wet during the evening.

Because of the persistent rain, the surface will have plenty for the fast bowlers with good bounce and carry. In the tour of 2023, India played 2 matches at Gqeberha - one ODI and one T20I, both of which they lost under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

Image: Accuweather

Recap of SA vs IND 1st T20I

Defending a target of 203 runs, India bowled out the hosts for 141 in 17.5 overs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan bagged two dismissals. After being asked to bat first Sanju Samson smacked 107 off 50 balls, while Tilak Varma did shine with a quickfire 18 ball 33 to take India to 202/8 in 20 overs.

The first T20I also saw South Africa crash to a fifth consecutive defeat in Durban, the most in succession for them at a venue in T20Is. Their last win at the venue came in March 2016.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I predicted XI:

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristian Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla

SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?

