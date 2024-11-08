SA vs IND, 1st T20I Live: Sanju Samson Blasts 27-Ball Half-Century After Abhishek Sharma Departs Cheaply

Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav pose with the T20 trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Updates:

9:03 pm: Back-to-back sixes for Sanju Samson, who gets to his half-century off only 27 balls.

8:53 pm: End of the fifth over, a flurry of boundaries for Team India. 49/1.

8:44 pm: After plucking 24 runs off the first three overs, Gerald Coetzee has claimed Abhishek Sharma's wicket in his first over. Aiden Markram takes a sensational catch.

South Africa playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(wk), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.

Team India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

8:03 pm: South African captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opts to bowl first, claiming that they want to use the moisture to their advantage. Suryakumar Yadav has stated that he is happy to bat first.

India and South Africa will square off in Durban in what will be the first of the four T20Is between the two sides. The last time these two sides was the occasion of the T20 World Cup final when India overcame the Proteas by seven runs to lift their second title.

India, the number one ranked T20I side in the ICC rankings, beat Bangladesh in their previous series. With the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav playing fearless cricket, it will be interesting to see how the youngsters fare against South Africa's experienced pace attack.

The Proteas will be glad to welcome back the likes of Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller and Henrich Klaasen after being rested for the series against the West Indies and Ireland.