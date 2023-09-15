SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Adam Zampa Gets Smashed For 113 Runs In 10 Overs, Joint-Most Expensive Spell In History

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa had a nightmare of a game against South Africa on Friday as he conceded 113 runs from his 10 overs in the fourth one-day international at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Zampa bowled the joint-most expensive spell in ODI cricket history to level with former Australia seamer Mick Lewis, who also conceded the same number of runs without taking a wicket against the Proteas in Johannesburg in 2006.

Most runs conceded in an ODI

0/113 (10) - Mick Lewis (AUS) vs SA, Johannesburg, 2006

0/113(10) - Adam Zampa (AUS) vs SA, Centurion, 2023

0/110 (10) - Wahab Riaz (PAK) vs ENG, Nottingham, 2016

0/110 (9) - Rashid Khan (AFG) vs ENG, Manchester, 2019

0/108 (10) - Philippe Boissevain (NED) vs ENG, Amstelveen, 2022

Klaasen, Miller destroy Aussie attack

Zampa got smashed for nine sixes and 8 fours during South Africa's innings which was dominated by the in-form Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

The duo put on a fifth-wicket stand worth 222 runs from 94 balls to help South Africa post 416 for 5 in 50 overs after being put into bat first by Australia.

Klaasen ended up with his career-best score of 174 off 83 balls with 13 sixes and 13 fours while Miller remained unbeaten on 82 off 45 balls with six maximums and five boundaries.

Klaasen's score is the second highest individual score from No.5 or below in ODIs behind only Kapil Dev's 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 ODI World Cup in England.

His 54-ball century is also the fourth fastest for the Proteas in ODIs.

"It's incredible, I had the shock of the day the other night (dismissed for a duck), but nice to bounce back immediately. Enjoyed putting up that partnership with Miller.

"No better place to be on a Friday afternoon, my family stays near and I love playing at this venue," Klaasen said after his knock.

