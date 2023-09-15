 SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Adam Zampa Gets Smashed For 113 Runs In 10 Overs, Joint-Most Expensive Spell In History
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Adam Zampa Gets Smashed For 113 Runs In 10 Overs, Joint-Most Expensive Spell In History

SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Adam Zampa Gets Smashed For 113 Runs In 10 Overs, Joint-Most Expensive Spell In History

Adam Zampa bowled the joint-most expensive spell in ODI cricket history to level with former Australia seamer Mick Lewis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa had a nightmare of a game against South Africa on Friday as he conceded 113 runs from his 10 overs in the fourth one-day international at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Zampa bowled the joint-most expensive spell in ODI cricket history to level with former Australia seamer Mick Lewis, who also conceded the same number of runs without taking a wicket against the Proteas in Johannesburg in 2006.

Read Also
ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Slams Highest Individual Score For England With 182 After ODI Comeback
article-image

Most runs conceded in an ODI

0/113 (10) - Mick Lewis (AUS) vs SA, Johannesburg, 2006

0/113(10) - Adam Zampa (AUS) vs SA, Centurion, 2023

0/110 (10) - Wahab Riaz (PAK) vs ENG, Nottingham, 2016

0/110 (9) - Rashid Khan (AFG) vs ENG, Manchester, 2019

0/108 (10) - Philippe Boissevain (NED) vs ENG, Amstelveen, 2022

Read Also
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE: Shubman Gill Falls For 121, India Need 57 From 38 Balls
article-image

Klaasen, Miller destroy Aussie attack

Zampa got smashed for nine sixes and 8 fours during South Africa's innings which was dominated by the in-form Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

The duo put on a fifth-wicket stand worth 222 runs from 94 balls to help South Africa post 416 for 5 in 50 overs after being put into bat first by Australia.

Klaasen ended up with his career-best score of 174 off 83 balls with 13 sixes and 13 fours while Miller remained unbeaten on 82 off 45 balls with six maximums and five boundaries.

Klaasen's score is the second highest individual score from No.5 or below in ODIs behind only Kapil Dev's 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 ODI World Cup in England.

His 54-ball century is also the fourth fastest for the Proteas in ODIs.

"It's incredible, I had the shock of the day the other night (dismissed for a duck), but nice to bounce back immediately. Enjoyed putting up that partnership with Miller.

"No better place to be on a Friday afternoon, my family stays near and I love playing at this venue," Klaasen said after his knock.

Read Also
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Named In Hashmathullah Shahidi-Led 15-Member Afghanistan Squad...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Adam Zampa Gets Smashed For 113 Runs In 10 Overs, Joint-Most Expensive Spell In...

SA vs AUS, 4th ODI: Adam Zampa Gets Smashed For 113 Runs In 10 Overs, Joint-Most Expensive Spell In...

'Khud Ko Zyada Superstars Na Samjhein': Furious Babar Azam Lashes Out At Pakistan Players After Asia...

'Khud Ko Zyada Superstars Na Samjhein': Furious Babar Azam Lashes Out At Pakistan Players After Asia...

'ICC A Toothless Tiger, Feel Sad For ACC': Arjuna Ranatunga On Changing Rules For India vs Pakistan...

'ICC A Toothless Tiger, Feel Sad For ACC': Arjuna Ranatunga On Changing Rules For India vs Pakistan...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes 200th ODI Wicket To Join Kapil Dev In Elite Indian...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes 200th ODI Wicket To Join Kapil Dev In Elite Indian...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Takes A Stunner To Complete 200 International Catches

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Takes A Stunner To Complete 200 International Catches