S Shrikrishna enters semis

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Kreishh Gurbaxani, and Tamil Nadu’s top seed S Shrikrishna, rolled out some scintillating performances to set up a clash in the semi-finals of the Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room, here on Wednesday.

In an all-Khar Gymkhana affair, the number 2 Indian junior snooker player, Kreishh, tamed Harmehr Mago by posting 4-0 win in the quarter-final. On an adjacent table, the Chennai-based Shrikrishna, who is the current National (Senior) billiards champion, constructed a century effort of 101 to outshine Railways’ cueist Mohd. Hussain Khan by a 4-1 margin.

Kreishh looked very confident from the start as he potted quite accurately and consistently against Harmehr. Settling down quickly Kreishh compiled a break of 51 to take the opening frame.

He then followed it up with fine efforts of 75 (2nd frame) and 77 (3rd frame) to open up a 3-0 lead before making a run of 32 to pocket the fourth and complete a win in five frame at 62-31, 81-10, 83-1 and 64-25.

The Tamil Nadu cueist Shrikrishna made a hesitant start but managed to win the first frame which boosted his confidence. He was in full flow in the second as he played some fine shots to build the three-figure break.

He could have extended the run, but missed a difficult last red off the cushion. He then made a break of 47 in the third before going on to comfortably win the fourth to seal his win.

Second seed Ishpreet Singh Chaddha, a former junior National snooker and billiards champion, recorded an authoritative 4-0 win against Taaha Khan of Railways in another last eight encounter.

Ishpreet had decent breaks of 32 (1st frame) and 74 (2nd frame) as he went onto clinch a victory with the frame scores reading 73-22, 109-7, 73-29 and 76-9.

In the semi-finals, Ishpreet will take on Asutosh Padhy who defeated Hritik Jain 4-1 (66-9, 71-51, 56-8, 19-62 and 56-27).

Results (QFs):

S Shrikrishna bt Mohd. Hussain Khan 4-1 (67-44, 101(101)-0, 88(47)-12, 39-62, 65-12); Kreishh Gurbaxani bt Harmehr Mago 4-0 (62(51)-31, 81(75)-10, 83(77)-1, 64(32)-25); Asutosh Padhy bt Hritik Jain 4-1 (66(34,32)-9, 71-51, 56-8, 19-62, 56(42)-27); Ishpreet Singh Chaddha bt Taaha Khan 4-0 (73(32)-22, 109(74)-7, 73-29, 76-9).