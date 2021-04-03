RWITC: Mystic Bay best for feature

Mumbai: Mystic Bay holds the edge and should prevail in a small field of four runners for the The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the feature event on the 18th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

Iron Age could spoil the day for the favourite, with some damage control to do, concerning his reputation as he has gone down twice rather tamely.

When he scored a fashionable win post his layoff, he had looked his best. However, the drubbing he received from Kildare in the next run and the more recent loss on the Mumbai track, has raised questions which only Iron Age can answer.

Mystic Bay on the other hand has shown steady improvement and is peaking to his personal best.

He showed immense fighting quality while sticking on when seriously threatened, to hold off the dual challenge that came from Gazino and St Andrews.

That extra bit that he found right to the end is what levels him up to his best. Iron Age still lurks as the main danger, but if Mystic Bay can get at the quality sprinter, it is this time! Hence edge to Mystic Bay in what promises to be a thriller despite the small field.

First Race 3.00pm

Selections

1. The Flareon Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Sufiyah (2), 2. Who Dares Wins (8), 3. Multimoment (3)

2. The Dr A H Sayed Plate (1600m): 1. Hioctane (1), 2. Memorable Moments (3), 3. Marrakesh (2)

3. The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (1000m): 1. Mystic Bay (3), 2. Iron Age (1)

4. The Jehangir P Dubash Cup (1600m): 1. Shamshir Sword (2), 2. Rambunctious (1), 3. Summer Night (4)

5. The R J Kolah Trophy (1400m): 1. The Awakening (4), 2. Count Of Savoy (3), 3. Love Warrior (8)

6. The J Rustomji Soparivala Trophy (1000m): 1, Marvellous (13), 2. Nishik (4), 3. Impermanence (12)

7. The Flareon Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. On Va Danser (5), 2. Victoria Peak (2), 3. Streek (9)

8. The R R Komandur Plate (1200m): 1. Cellini (1), 2. Oui Sauvage (3), 3. Arc Shine (5)

Day’s Best – Cellini (8-1)